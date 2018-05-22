Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised Again, Up Over Rs 2 Per Litre In 9 Days

Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:
1. On Tuesday, petrol prices were hiked in the range of 29-32 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, while diesel prices were lifted by 26-28 paise per litre, compared to the previous day.
|Petrol price (in Rs per litre)
|22-May
|21-May
|13-May
|31-Dec
|Delhi
|76.57
|76.24
|74.63
|69.97
|Kolkata
|79.24
|78.91
|77.32
|72.72
|Mumbai
|84.4
|84.07
|82.48
|77.87
|Chennai
|79.47
|79.13
|77.43
|72.53
|Diesel price (in Rs per litre)
|Delhi
|76.87
|76.57
|65.93
|59.64
|Kolkata
|79.53
|79.24
|68.63
|62.3
|Mumbai
|84.7
|84.4
|70.2
|63.27
|Chennai
|79.79
|79.47
|69.56
|62.83
|(Source: iocl.com)
2. With effect from 6 am, Tuesday, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 76.87 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata, Rs 84.7 in Mumbai and Rs 79.79 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. Diesel was sold at Rs 68.08 per litre in Delihi, Rs 70.63 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 72.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.87 per litre in Chennai. So far this year, petrol prices have shot up in the range of Rs 6.81-7.26 per litre across the four metros, while the increase in diesel prices has been in the tune of Rs 8.33-9.21 per litre in the wake of rising global crude prices.
3. Soaring crude oil prices in the past few months, coupled with weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, has led to petrol and diesel prices hitting all-time highs in Delhi and Mumbai.
5. Ongoing production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pushed crude oil prices to their highest level since late-2014. Brent has broken through $80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014. Also, the rupee has weakened nearly 6 per cent per dollar so far this year. (With agency inputs)