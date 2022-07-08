9 Dead As Vehicle Falls In Uttarakhand River, Gets Swept Away; 1 Rescued

9 tourists from Punjab drowned as their vehicle fell into Dhela river in Uttarakhand today

Nine tourists from Punjab drowned this morning as their vehicle fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the vehicle, they said.

#WATCH Uttarakhand | 9 died, 1 girl rescued alive and about 5 trapped after a car washed away in Dhela river of Ramanagar amid heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning, confirms Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range pic.twitter.com/Dxd27Di5mv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2022

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the vehicle. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.

Efforts are on to recover the rest of the bodies, the police said.



