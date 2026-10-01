9 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Assam, Fake Indian IDs Recovered

In a joint operation, nine Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from New Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Bongaigaon SSP Numal Mahatta said, "We have apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals from New Bongaigaon Railway Station during a joint operation. During questioning, we came to know all nine were the citizens of Bangladesh. We have recovered four Bangladeshi national identity cards from their possession."

"We have also recovered six mobile phones, one Bangladeshi passport, three suspected fake Indian Aadhaar cards and five railway tickets from their posession. From a preliminary investigation, we came to know they have entered Assam through a neighbouring state, and they are planning to go outside from New Bangaigaon Railway station," the SSP said.

He further added, "At first we had arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, and after that three more were arrested. All lawful action will be taken against them. They were planning to go outside for work."

The operation was launched by Bongaigaon Police, in coordination with GRP, New Bongaigaon.

Assam Police have apprehended 27 Bangladeshi nationals, including men, women and minors, from Guwahati and Rangiya in separate operations conducted on September 16, 2026.

"Our crackdown against the illegal influx of Bangladeshi nationals will continue. So far, we have apprehended many Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India. All were prosecuted as per law," said a police official.