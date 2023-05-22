80-Year-Old Kills Great-Grandson, 4, Over Property Dispute: Indore Cops

The child slept with his great-grandfather every night, police said. (Representational)

An 80-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old great-grandson in Madhya Pradesh's Indore more than a month ago, police said.

Shobharam Chowdhary was arrested for allegedly strangling to death his great-grandson Shreyansh at their house in Shipra police station area on April 7, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal said.

Shreyansh and his mother Neetu had been living with her parents for the last two years following a dispute with her husband. She was also preparing for competitive exams, she said.

"Neetu's parents considered her and her son a burden and used to mentally harass her. They claimed that the boy would stake claim to their property when he grows up," the official said.

The accused felt there were a lot of disputes in the family because of his great-grandson and that if the child dies, these problems would end, she said.

The child slept with his great-grandfather every night and on the night of April 7, the latter strangled him using a bedsheet, she said.

The accused was arrested on the charge of murder, following a detailed interrogation of relatives, the official added.

