8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Handball Pole Falls On Him In Udaipur School

An eight-year-old boy died after a handball pole fell on him at a school in Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the private school in Govardhan Vilas area, when the child was hanging from a handball pole in the playground, which suddenly collapsed and struck his head, causing serious injuries.

Station House Officer Rajendra Singh Charan said Maharth Raj Singh, 8, a Class 3 student and resident of RK Puram, Titaradi in Udaipur, was rushed to MB Hospital by school staff, where he succumbed during treatment.

His father, Devendra Pal Singh Chauhan, is a property dealer, police said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The child was the only son of his parents. A large number of relatives gathered outside the mortuary following the incident.

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