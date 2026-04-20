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8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Handball Pole Falls On Him In Udaipur School

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

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8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Handball Pole Falls On Him In Udaipur School
His father, Devendra Pal Singh Chauhan, is a property dealer, police said.
  • An eight-year-old boy died after a handball pole fell on him in Udaipur
  • The incident occurred at a private school in Govardhan Vilas area on Monday
  • The boy was hanging from the pole when it collapsed and struck his head
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Jaipur:

An eight-year-old boy died after a handball pole fell on him at a school in Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the private school in Govardhan Vilas area, when the child was hanging from a handball pole in the playground, which suddenly collapsed and struck his head, causing serious injuries. 

Station House Officer Rajendra Singh Charan said Maharth Raj Singh, 8, a Class 3 student and resident of RK Puram, Titaradi in Udaipur, was rushed to MB Hospital by school staff, where he succumbed during treatment.

His father, Devendra Pal Singh Chauhan, is a property dealer, police said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The child was the only son of his parents. A large number of relatives gathered outside the mortuary following the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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