8 Killed After Autorickshaw Hits Truck In Bihar's Lakhisarai

The autorickshaw was carrying about 14 people

At least eight people were killed and several others injured after an autorickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Bihar.

There were about 14 people in the autorickshaw when it was hit by the truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

While eight people died on the spot, six have been admitted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

The accident took place near Jhulna village when the auto was heading towards Lakhisarai.

Police said condition of some of the injured is said to be critical and they have been referred to Sadar Hospital in Patna.

"A case has been filed and investigation is on," officials said.