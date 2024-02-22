8 Kg Gold Worth Rs 4 Crore, 5 iPhones Seized At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs seized over 8 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores.

Mumbai Customs seized over 8 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores and five iPhones across eight different cases on Wednesday.

According to the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-3, gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, hand bag.

Earlier, on February 18-24, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 7.64 kg Gold valued at 4.09 Cr. in 7 different cases.

Gold was smuggled using the retail staff of a mobile company; concealed in hot plate, bicycle, aircraft seat, corner piping of bag, check-in bag.

