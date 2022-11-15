8 Bihar Labourers Killed In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse, 4 Still Missing

The workers had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.

The bodies of eight Bihar labourers were recovered on Tuesday after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram collapsed on Monday. Search is still on for four other labourers who are still feared trapped.

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

A dozen labourers from Bihar were trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram on Monday.

According to sources, the workers at the private company at Maudarh, Hnahthial district, had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in. Sources reported that the workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines were buried under the quarry.

Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation.

State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles were also called to assist in the search and rescue operations

The quarry has been operational for two and a half years.