8 dead, 30 injured As Bus Rams Truck On Expressway Near Delhi.

At least eight people have died and 30 sustained injuries when a double-decker bus rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours today.

The bus was returning from Agra when its brake failed and it rammed into a truck going in the same direction at around 5 am.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital by the police and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

More details are awaited.

