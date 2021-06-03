8 Arrested In GAIL Security Guards' Abduction Case, Arms Seized

The security guards, deployed at a gas pipeline installation project site, were abducted on April 3. File

Eight members of an alleged abduction gang were arrested from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district in connection with the kidnapping of two security guards engaged by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), police said today. A large number of arms and ammunition were also recovered, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the eight members of the gang were arrested with arms, ammunition and traditional weapons near Bhairvi river bank in the Gola police station area, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The arrested were involved in the abduction of security guards on the night of April 3. The guards were deployed at a gas pipeline installation project site, he said. Seven other members of the gang managed to escape, he added.

While one of the guards was released soon after the abduction, the other person was released after 19 days in captivity.

Those arrested were identified as Birchand Manjhi (27), Binod Manjhi (32), Somara alias Gachu Manjhi (38), Niranjan Murmu alias Nira Murmu (32), Shiv Manjhi (40), Sulendra Manjhi (23), Beniram Manjhi (26) and Gautam Manjhi (26) -- all hailing from Bandatola of Piparajara village, the officer said.

"We have recovered two country-made pistols with live cartridges, three sharp traditional weapons including axes,

two motorcycles, and 150 square feet plastic used in making tent, besides seven mobile phone sets," he said.

A gas pipeline installation work between Ramgarh and Bokaro is underway and the incident happened at the border of the two districts which is a dense forest area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)