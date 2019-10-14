8,900 Kilo Gram Explosives Seized In Telangana, Two Arrested

Two suspects have also been arrested in the case. (Representational)

Police have seized 8,900 kg of explosives from Telangana's Keesara near Hyderabad. The police have also recovered 376 Boosters and 165 Non-Electric detonators from their possession. Two suspects have also been arrested in the case.

"On Saturday late night Keesara Police and Special Operation Team seized two vehicles containing explosive materials and took two persons under custody," Rachakonda police said on Sunday.

On October 12, T Venkatesham, driver of the vehicle, started from Bommalaramaram at around 7 pm after loading the explosive material. In Keesara he met with Shravan Reddy. On Shravn's instructions, Venkatesham unloaded the entire explosive material at Harsha Stone Industry at Vannigudem, Keesara.

Meanwhile, on specific information, the police team raided the premises and seized the material along with the vehicles. Venkatesham and Shravan Reddy were taken into custody.

A case has been registered under Section 9(B)(1)(c) of Explosives Act. Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.