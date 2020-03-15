8-10 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Don't Want To Leave Party: Congress

Congress claimed that 8-10 MLAs do not want to resign from the Congress

A senior Congress leader considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday claimed that 8-10 MLAs who are currently captive in Bengaluru do not want to resign from the Congress.

The Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state is facing a crisis after Mr Scindia revolted and joined the BJP, and 22 of his supporter MLAs submitted their resignations.

State Congress working president and former minister Ramniwas Rawat, who is considered close to the Scindia family for the past three decades, said, "Eight to ten MLAs held captive in Bengaluru are under pressure. I have talked to them. They don't want to resign from the party."

Speaking at a press conference at the Congress office, Mr Rawat said, "These MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru were not informed for what reason they were called. They were misled and told to resign, for which they were not ready. Now, the (Assembly) speaker has served them notices. So these MLAs should come and clarify that they have not resigned under duress."

When asked how he managed to contact the MLAs when even their families have claimed that getting in touch was not possible, Mr Rawat said, "This should remain a secret."

The Congress leader said he was loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia's father late Madhavrao Scindia and had even left the Congress when the

senior Scindia formed the MP Vikas Congress.

"I have respect for the Scindia family but I will always be with the Congress," he said, claiming Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party as he thought it would not grow in the future.

"I agree with Rahul Gandhi that Scindia abandoned his ideology out of concern about his political future," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has shifted its MLAs to Manesar in Haryana, where the party is in power. Ruling Congress MLAs are in Jaipur in Rajasthan.