79 Terror Incidents In Jammu And Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370: Centre

The government informed Parliament about the number of terror incidents in J&K since Augut 5, 2019

A total of 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the central government abrogated Article 370, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020, in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised.

Replying to another question, Mr Reddy said the investigation into the February 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir was still on.

"After the Pulwama attack, 82 security force personnel (including 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama) have laid their lives in fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The government announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year.

