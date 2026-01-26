India Celebrates Republic Day 2026. Here's A Look In Pictures

India celebrated the 77th Republic Day with grand festivities at New Delhi's Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu presided over the parade with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guests.

Photo Credit: PTI

The celebration began with PM Modi's visit to the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath and paid homage to fallen soldiers.

Photo Credit: ANI

As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm light field guns, an indigenously developed artillery system.

Photo Credit: PTI

The 21-gun salute was presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, President Murmu and the two chief guests arrived in the traditional buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

Kartavya Path was elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

Photo Credit: PTI

The 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram was the dominant theme of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

Photo Credit: IANS

Indian Air Force helicopters flying with the flag of Operation Sindoor marked a striking moment during the Republic Day celebrations.

Photo Credit: Screengrab

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased battle array format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component.

Photo Credit: IANS

The grand celebrations at the 77th Republic Day Parade showcased India's development journey, cultural heritage and military might.