77-Year-Old Physically Challenged Man Dies By Suicide In Kerala

Probe has been launched for the incident: Cops (Representational)

A 77-year-old physically challenged man on Tuesday died by suicide in this district allegedly over non-receipt of his disability pension for several months.

A former member of the Chakkittapara panchayat said that the man -- Joseph -- had given a letter to the panchayat stating that if does not receive his disability pension, he will commit suicide.

He has a daughter who is also disabled, the former panchayat member said.

The panchayat reportedly claimed that it cannot be said that the man took the extreme step due to the non-receipt of disability pension.

Meanwhile, police said that it has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and an investigation has been launched.

