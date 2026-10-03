75-Year-Old Dies Of Heart Attack During CJP Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

A 75-year-old man died of a heart attack amid the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday seeking the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a police official said.

The Shivaji Park police station official identified the victim as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County (B Wing) in neighbouring Thane.

"Pillai reached Shivaji Park around 4:30 pm for a protest organized by CJP. At 5 pm, he complained of severe chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by friends and police personnel present at the protest site," the official said.

Doctors said Pillai died during treatment.

The protest by CJP, which began around 4 pm under very sunny conditions, was well-attended with thousands thronging the vicinity of the iconic ground despite lack of police permission.

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