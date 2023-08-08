74-Year-Old Man Killed, 2 Injured In Separate Robbery Bids In Delhi: Cops

The three accused have been arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 74-year-old man was killed, while two others sustained injuries after three people attacked them in separate robbery bids in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Monday, police said.

The three accused have been arrested, police said.

On Monday, three separate incidents of stabbing-cum-robbery took place in the area of Sagarpur, they said.

At 5.17 am, a PCR call was received regarding a stabbing incident. Police rushed to the spot and found that injured Ashok (54), a resident of Jagdamba Vihar in West Sagarpur, was taken to the DDU hospital by PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Initial enquiry revealed that three accused people on a motorcycle had attacked and robbed a watch and purse of the injured. The condition of the injured was stable and he was later discharged from the hospital, the DCP said.

Within five to 10 minutes, the accused committed two more robberies.

In one of the incidents which took place near Mohan block, the injured -- identified as Mohan Lal Chhabra, a resident of Durga Park, Sagarpur -- was declared brought dead at the hospital. He was robbed of gold ornament and cash, the DCP said.

Another robbery was committed at near Durgapark, wherein the injured was -- Om Dutt Singh, a resident of Sagarpur -- was admitted with stab injuries. His condition was stable and later discharged from the hospital. He was robbed of Rs 500 cash and some documents, Manoj said.

Police have registered three separate cases in connection with the incidents at Sagarpur police station and an investigation was taken up, they said.

During the investigation, police analysed all the technical and human surveillance. They got a tip-off about one Akshay and apprehended him from Palam Village area, the DCP said.

The accused confessed his involvement in the crime and revealed the names of the co-accused. Later, his associates were also apprehended from Manglapuri Jhuggi and Dabri, the DCP said.

According to the police, the post-mortem report will ascertain how many stab injuries the deceased had received.

Prima facie, the motives seems to be robbery, however, further investigation will ascertain why they attacked with a knife. It will also be ascertained that whether they planned to target the elderly people.

Mohan Lal Chhabra's son Mahendra Chhabra said that his father was going for a physiotherapy session when the incident took place.

