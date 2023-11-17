72-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Parking Spot In Delhi: Cops

The fighting incident occurred on November 5, said officials. (Representational)

An elderly man who sustained critical injuries in a fight with his neighbours over a parking spot in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area died during treatment, said police.

According to the Delhi police, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Rajkumar Madan, and his two sons in Rajouri Garden police station upon receiving the information about the incident and the accused are currently in judicial custody.

The victim's son Abhishek Pratap Singh, in his complaint to the police, said that he had reached Delhi from his in-laws' place with his wife and his child when the Madan family living in the neighbourhood parked their car at the parking place of his car.

Abhishek Pratap complained about this to Rajkumar Madan and asked him to remove the car but Rajkumar's two sons also followed him and started beating Abhishek.

Meanwhile, when Abhishek's 72-year-old father Amar Singh saw the fight taking place, he came down to the house and tried to sort the fight and defend his son.

Abhishek, in his complaint, alleged that during this incident both the sons of Rajkumar picked up his father and threw him on the road, due to which he received head injury.

Abhishek further mentioned in his complaint that he also fell down during the attack after which he rushed his father to the hospital as he was bleeding from the head.

