71-Year-Old Farmer Found Dead With Hands And Legs Tied In Manipur

A missing 71-year-old farmer who was allegedly kidnapped from his farm in Manipur's Kangpokpi district was found dead on Sunday. His body was found deep inside a jungle with both hands and legs tied with a rope.

Hemjang Haokip, a resident of Khunkho Kuki village, was allegedly kidnapped from a hut in his farm on October 3 by insurgents, the villagers said. He had been missing since that day.

After an extensive search involving locals, the police in Leimakhong and central security forces started searching and found Haokip's body on Sunday afternoon.

The central forces had to deploy sniffer dogs following the discovery of the elderly man's clothes earlier in the day.

The body is likely to be kept at the morgue of a hospital in Churachandpur district, far away from Kangpokpi, as the Kuki tribes have not accepted the body till the authorities find the culprits, sources said.

Arson was also reported on Sunday night in hill areas under Leimakhong police station.