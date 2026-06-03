700 Employees Left Jobless As Pune IT Firm Shuts Overnight, CEO Arrested

More than 700 employees, including software engineers, fresh graduates and interns, have reportedly been left jobless after Pune-based Thynk Technology India allegedly shut down operations without prior notice, triggering allegations of unpaid salaries, bounced cheques and financial misconduct. The sudden closure has prompted police action, with the company's chief executive officer arrested on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to officials at the Hinjewadi police station, the case was registered following a complaint filed by a 25-year-old intern. Police said more than 30 interns and employees have approached authorities with similar grievances. Along with the CEO, the company's head of training and development and a human resources manager have also been booked in connection with the case.

Employees allege that the company abruptly stopped operations in April, leaving staff members unable to access the office, collect pending salaries, or obtain clear communication from management. Many said they arrived at the workplace only to find the premises locked and company representatives unreachable.

The company, which began operations in 2025, is also accused of collecting a Rs 15,000 security deposit from employees and interns, purportedly for laptops or onboarding requirements. Several workers claim salaries and stipends were paid initially, helping build trust among recruits, but payments reportedly stopped from January 2026 onward. Employees further allege that cheques issued to settle pending dues later bounced, deepening concerns about the firm's financial condition.

Former employees say management repeatedly cited internal audits and funding delays while promising that salaries would soon be released. However, those payments allegedly never materialised. Some interns claim they neither received the promised laptops nor the stipend offered during training.

On April 20, affected workers approached Pune Police, seeking intervention and recovery of their dues. Several victims have also reportedly filed complaints with labour authorities, alleging that the company used employee deposits for operational expenses while continuing to recruit new candidates.

Police have launched an investigation into the firm's operations and financial dealings. Authorities are examining allegations that employee security deposits were misappropriated and that workers were misled about salary payments and employment conditions.