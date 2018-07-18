7 New Members, Including Rakesh Sinha, Take Oath In Rajya Sabha

Rakesh Sinha was among the seven members who took the oath of office in Rajya Sabha today.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra were among the seven new members of Rajya Sabha who took the oath of office today.

Along with them, former BJP lawmaker Ram Shakal took the oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution when the House met on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Mr Sinha, Ms Mansingh, Mr Mohapatra and Mr Shakal were nominated to the upper house last week.

Ms Mansingh, who is among the foremost Indian classical dancers and performs Bharatnatyam and Odissi, took oath in Hindi, while internationally renowned authority on stone carving and architect, Mr Mohapatra, took oath in Odia.

RSS ideologue Mr Sinha, who is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think tank India Policy Foundation, and Mr Shakal took oath in Hindi.

Also taking oath were three newly elected members from Kerala - CPI(M) leader and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (Mani).

The newly elected members after taking oath went up to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who warmly welcomed them. They then greeted the senior leaders present in the House including BJP president Amit Shah.

Members thumped their desks to welcome the newly elected members.