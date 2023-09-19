7 Medical Students Suspended For 'Ragging, Thrashing' Junior In Telangana

Seven MBBS students of Kakatiya Medical College, who were charged by the city police for allegedly being involved in ragging a junior student, were on Tuesday suspended for three months.

According to a press communication from the college, the Anti-Ragging Committee which met today called upon the affected student and all the seven students involved in the incident and enquired about the incident.

"All the students' statements were recorded. Seven students were suspended for three months and expelled from the hostel for one year," the communication said.

The city police have filed cases against seven MBBS students studying in government-run KMC allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior student.

The seniors are in the third year of their course while the junior is in the second year, and the incident took place on September 14. Based on the complaint lodged by the student, police have registered a case.

This is the second such incident in the state within a month after the authorities of Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad suspended 10 students for allegedly indulging in ragging juniors.

