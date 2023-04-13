7 Killed, 10 Injured As Truck Hits Pilgrims On Way To Punjab Baisakhi Meet

The pilgrims were on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib. (Representational)

Seven pilgrims on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district were killed and ten were injured after they were run over by a truck near here early Thursday, police said.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said most of the dead were residents of Mastan Khera in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The area where the accident took place is a sub-mountainous region, police said, adding that the driver lost control while navigating a slope and hit the 17 pilgrims who were on foot.

It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said.

Mr Khakh said the dead were identified as Rahul, Sudesh Pal, Santosh, Angoori, Kunti, Geeta and Ramoh.

Five of the critically injured persons were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh and the rest were admitted to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

Pilgrims have been flocking Khuralgarh Sahib, a place associated with Guru Ravidas, in view of the Baisakhi festival.

