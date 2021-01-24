7 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In UP's Chitrakoot: Police

Seven persons were injured in the incident, police said (Representational)

Seven persons were injured, two of them seriously, when a bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) collided head on with a truck here on Sunday morning, police said.

Senior sub-inspector at the Raipura police station Shivkumar Yadav said the accident occurred near the Maiki turn in the Raipura police station area at around 7.30 am, when the bus heading towards Karvi from Prayagraj collided head on with the truck.

Seven persons were injured in the incident, Yadav said, adding that the condition of the truck driver and the bus conductor was critical. A woman, who was making cow dung cakes on the roadside, was also among the injured, he said.

The police said prima facie it seems that the accident occurred due to dense fog, adding that investigations are going on.

