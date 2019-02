The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. (Representational)

At least seven people died while three others were severely injured after a speeding ambulance collided with a divider and later rammed into a car on another side of the road today.

The accident took place at Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning. The speeding ambulance was going towards Agra from Noida ferrying a corpse in it.

