2 Toddlers Among 5 Killed In Truck Accident In UP: Cops

Five persons from Bihar, including two toddler girls, were killed while three others were injured after a pickup truck they were travelling in met with an accident here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday near Nagaria Satbisa on Kosi Shergarh road under the Kosi Kalan police station limits, they added.

The people who died have been identified as Gauri Devi (35), her daughter Komal (2), Kunti Devi (28), her daughter Priyanka (2), and Kajal (17), police said.

The injured -- Kumari Jira (19), Kuari Mana (21) and Gagan (3) -- were rushed to the community health centre in Kosi Kalan from where they were shifted to the district hospital after their condition worsened.

"The pickup truck carrying labourers crashed into an electric pole after one of its electric wires snapped. In panic to escape, the labourers jumped off the vehicle," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

"The driver tried to reverse the pickup truck which led to the casualties. Tragically, the victims were all run over by the vehicle, killing five and injuring three others," Pandey added.

The victims hailing from Bihar's Gaya district were heading to Hodal in Haryana's Palwal district to work in a brick kiln. They came to Aligarh by train before boarding the pickup truck for Palwal.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Taking note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families, an official statement said.

Adityanath also directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, as he wished for their speedy recovery, it added.

