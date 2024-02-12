Car Crashes Into Bus That Hit Divider On Yamuna Expressway, 5 Dead As Both Vehicles Catch Fire

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision

At least five people were killed in a car-bus collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mathura's Mahavan when the car -- a Maruti Suzuki Swift -- crashed into the bus, which had hit a divider after the driver lost control.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision and a team of firefighters was called in to douse the fire.

The passengers on the bus managed to escape, while the five car occupants were charred to death, a senior police official said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus lost control and hit the divider after its tyre burst," Shailesh Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, said.

"One of the victims has been identified and we are trying to identify other passengers," he added.

The bus was reportedly en route to Noida from Agra.