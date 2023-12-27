Video: 12 Cars Crash, Many Injured Due To Zero Visibility Fog Near Delhi

The Jewar pile-up was one among several such incidents in north India this morning

As several parts of north India woke up to dense fog, several people were injured and 12 vehicles crashed in a massive pile-up on a Yamuna Expressway stretch near Greater Noida. The pile-up took place at Jewar on the Noida-Agra route.

Visuals from the site showed damaged vehicles, including trucks and cars, at the pile-up site. In the videos could be seen several boards used on construction sites to demarcate roadside pits. It appears that the vehicles driving through the dense fog failed to spot the boards and crashed into them, leading to the pile-up.

The Jewar pile-up was one among many such incidents that took place this morning when the Delhi and neighbouring cities had near zero visibility. In a similar pile-up of six vehicles on Agra-Lucknow expressway, one person was killed and six others were injured.

Vehicles were seen driving slowly with hazard lights on as they waded through the fog cover.

The poor visibility conditions also hit flight and train movement. As many as 110 flights were delayed at Delhi airport and 25 trains bound for Delhi had to halt due to the fog cover.