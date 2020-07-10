7 Crude Bombs Recovered From Ration Shop In Kanpur Owned By Vikas Dubey's Aide

The shop was owned by Vikas Dubey's aide Dayashankar Agnihotri, police said (Representational)

Seven country-made bombs were recovered from a ration shop in Kanpur owned by an accomplice of Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the police, Kanpur Police said today.

"Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubeypur police station area," they said.

A case is being registered in this regard.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the past several days and visited Ujjain to offer prayers at the Mahakal Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Ujjain after his arrest, the police said. Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, the police said.

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest the notorious gangster. Eight police personnel were killed in the ambush.