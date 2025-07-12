Ration Shops Under Watch: Delhi To Monitor Delivery With Real-Time Weighing

The Delhi Government has announced a major step to ensure fair and transparent ration delivery at all Fair Price Shops (FPS) in the city. Every ration shop in the capital will now be equipped with a digital weighing machine linked directly to the electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) system.

This new move will cover all 1,967 ration shops in Delhi and aims to make sure that every beneficiary gets the exact quantity of food grains they are entitled to - with no room for malpractice, including under-weighing and stock diversion- longstanding issues in the PDS.

Announcing the decision, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "This integration will stop any tampering or under-weighing. Beneficiaries will be able to see the weight in real-time, making the whole process more transparent and trustworthy."

Until now, many ration shops relied on manual weighing or outdated systems that allowed scope for manipulation. With the new system, the weighing machine will be connected to the billing machine. As the grains are weighed, the data will be recorded instantly and printed on the receipt - leaving no room for dispute.

"This will build trust among beneficiaries. What you see is what you get," said the Minister.

Minister has issued a clear warning to ration shop owners: no eligible person should be turned away.

Under the central government's One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, people can collect their rations anywhere in India - including inter-state migrants

"Denying rations to beneficiaries-whether due to technical glitches or administrative negligence-is unacceptable. Strict action will be taken against dealers who violate these norms," Mr Sirsa warned.

He also instructed that ONORC-related eligibility details be mandatorily displayed at all shops to prevent confusion and assist migrant beneficiaries

The Minister stressed the need for regular upkeep of ePoS machines and digital weighing devices to avoid service disruption. Dealers have been asked to report technical faults immediately, and department officials will oversee maintenance logs to ensure uninterrupted service.

During the meeting, FPS dealers raised several operational concerns, including delays in supply and infrastructure issues. Minister assured them of swift redressal and reiterated the government's commitment to working in partnership with ration dealers to strengthen the system.

Delhi's push for real-time weighing and stricter oversight is a step toward cleaner, more transparent ration delivery. But as the changes roll out, one question remains: will they truly improve the experience for those at the last mile?