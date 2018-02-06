7 Cops Given Life Sentence In Dehradun Fake Encounter Case, 10 Freed

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta upheld the trial court's June 9, 2014 verdict regarding seven policemen, who murdered Ranbir Singh on July 3, 2009.
The details of the judgement are awaited as the judges only read out the operative portion during the pronouncement.
The policemen in their appeal had alleged that Ranbir Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had gone to Dehradun with two others for a dacoity and snatched the service revolver of one of them.
CBI has submitted before the court that the victim had gone to Dehradun to take up a job on July 3, 2009 and the theory of the convicts "is a story".