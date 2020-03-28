7 Bengal Labourers Quarantined On Tree After Return From Chennai

The villagers have tied cloth on the tree branches to sit and sleep

Labourers in West Bengal's Purulia district, who have recently returned from Chennai, have quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree since they do not have a separate rooms in their houses for isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

All seven, who are in quarantine, were working as labourers in Chennai.

Before coming back to their village, they visited doctors who advised them to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Since these labourers did not have separate rooms in their house, they decided to stay on a tree near their village.

Bijoy Sing Laya, one of the labourers, said, "We came from Chennai. We came through Berhampur via vehicle. We are now good here. Doctors have told us to stay under home quarantine for 14 days and maintain distance. But in our house, we do not have personal rooms and our villagers discussed that we can stay here."

"Now we are on our own, we will be staying here comfortably maintaining all rules. In the morning we are served breakfast here. In the afternoon and evening, we are served with rice. Water is also available here. We also have a stove to boil the water and cook food," he added.

These villagers have tied cloth on the tree branches to sit, where they are quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak.