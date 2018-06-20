69% Young Indians Feel Communalism Major Threat, Says Survey The survey says worldwide, the millennials point out to racism and a fear of immigrants as the biggest threats to globalization, but in India, religious differences and jingoistic politics trump other threats.

The millennials seek a respect for diversity as the top most priority (Representational) New Delhi: A majority of Indians in the working-age feel that the world has become more divided in the past three years, with religious differences and nationalist politics being the biggest threats, says a survey.



"Nearly 69 per cent millennials in the country say the world is more divided now than it was in 2015. More than five in ten believe it will be more divided by 2030," a survey conducted by remittances player Western Union said today.



The millennials, or those born between 1980 and the late 1990s, feel religious differences and jingoistic politics are the biggest threats to global citizenship and borderless societies, followed by the fear of immigrants and racism, says the survey.



The survey says worldwide, the millennials point out to racism and a fear of immigrants as the biggest threats to globalization, but in India, religious differences and jingoistic politics trump other threats.



To achieve global citizenship and eradicate social discrimination, the millennials seek a respect for diversity as the top most priority, followed by adaptability, being socially responsible and cross-cultural awareness or the ability to embrace new cultures.



According to Western Union regional vice-president for South Asia and Indo-China Sohini Rajola, on the positive side, the Indian millennials believe more in the power of globalisation and collaboration for a better future together.



She further says the millennials want to play a part in making the world a better place.



The young people are also seeking a borderless environment to tackle ongoing issues around racism, xenophobia, religious intolerance, gender inequality and freedom to be anywhere.



A majority of the Indian millennials say the ideal world is one where technology will make it easy to live in one country and work in another, followed by no barriers based on gender, religion, culture or nationality and the ability to live, work and play anywhere in the world.



The survey is based inputs from more than 10,000 people in the 20-36 age-group across 15 countries, including 844 from the country.



