67 Cadres Of Dimasa Militants Surrender In Assam, Give Up Arms And Ammunition

On Thursday, 67 cadres of the banned Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) surrendered to the Assam government. The cadres also deposited a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The militants surrendered during a ceremony held at Dhansiripar in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The event was attended by Hiren Nath, Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch and Tuliram Ronghang, Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma welcomed the militants and said that they were committing themselves to the Prime Minister's dream of a progressive and peaceful Assam.

"Committing themselves to the dream of Hon PM & Hon HM of progressive and peaceful Assam, I am glad to share that 67 cadres of DNLA laid down weapons today at Dhansiripar, Karbi Anglong," Mr Sharma posted on his official Twitter account.

The surrendered militants deposited two AK-47 rifles, nine pistols, nine locally-made improvised guns, and over 300 cartridges.

The Dimasa National Liberation Army had announced a ceasefire in September, following which 46 cadres of the group had surrendered on November 13.

Responding to the militant outfit's unilateral ceasefire for six months, the Assam government on September 10 announced that it would also stop security operations against the outfit.