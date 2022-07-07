66 of 67 Sena Ex-Councillors In Thane Civic Body Back Shinde Faction

The massive rift in the Shiv Sena has now trickled down to the lower rungs of the party with 66 of its former councillors in Thane siding with the faction headed by the new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The councillors met the Chief Minister last evening and joined his faction. Thane is known to be the stronghold of Mr Shinde.

The term of the Thane Municipal Corporation members ended a while ago and its elections are due.

The move is expected to be a blow to Uddhav Thackeray, who had to step down from the post of the Chief Minister last month following the rebellion by Mr Shinde and is now fighting to retain control of the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shinde faction has claimed Balasaheb's legacy as their own and is angling for the control of the party. In assembly and the Supreme Court, they have declared that they are the real Sena, since they have the support of more than two-thirds of the party MLAs.

In the test of strength in the Maharashtra assembly earlier this week, 40 of Sena's 55 MLAs sided with the Shinde faction.

But gaining actual control of the party also involves gaining grassroot level support -- from the cadres, local leaders and corporators. If the party officially splits, the final call on who gets the name and election symbol can only be taken by the Election Commission.

The move of the Thane councillors is also seen as a pay-off for the BJP strategy of giving the top job to Eknath Shinde instead of its two-time Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Party insiders had indicated that it might draw support of the rank and file to the Shinde camp.

The Thackeray faction is fighting back, appointing a new Chief Whip for its 19 members in the Lok Sabha. The party also has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha. It had also written to the Election Commission, in a bid to block the handover of the name and election symbol.