65-Year-Old Relative Arrested For Raping Teen Girl In UP

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in a village under Gulriha Police Station here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar on Thursday said, "One Suresh was arrested on Wedensday night for raping a teenage girl. The accused was sent to jail today. Investigation in the matter is underway."

According to complaint by her mother, her 13-year-old daughter was raped by Suresh on Tuesday when she was alone in the fields.

The man has been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

"The accused is also a relative of the victim. We are looking into all aspects of the case," said the SP.

