65 Arrested Over Protests Against Citizenship Act In Ghaziabad

Those resorting to violence and pelting stones have been identified, will be arrested soon. (File)

Sixty-five people were arrested and 350, including a former legislator, have been charged for allegedly spreading violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the police said on Saturday.

A special drive has been launched to arrested those resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, they said.

More than 65 people have been arrested and FIRs registered against 350 anti-social elements, senior police official Sudhir Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

An FIR has been also lodged against former Loni MLA Zakir Ali, he added.

Mr Singh said miscreants have been identified and will be arrested soon.