640-Page Chargesheet Filed Against Man Who Stabbed Minor To Death In Delhi

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

"A 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, has been filed in the court," Delhi Police said.

The minor was stabbed multiple times and her head was crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, the police said.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police from near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on May 29.

On May 1, the police had recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused to kill the minor in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. The footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point, a dog is seen approaching the spot.

According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her.

The police said that it had registered an FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

