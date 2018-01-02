64 Trains Delayed, 24 Rescheduled And 21 Cancelled Due To Low Visibility In Delhi

Heavy fog continues to envelope the National Capital and the surrounding suburbs for the second consecutive day this year. Train services have been severely hit once again with 65 trains being delayed, 24 rescheduled and 21 others cancelled.On Monday, 15 trains were cancelled, 20 rescheduled and 56 delayed. Hundreds of passengers were also left stranded for hours at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Over 300 flights were delayed and eight cancelled as dense fog hampered the visibility.The fall in mercury comes as Delhi struggles to combat air pollution. The Met department had predicted the air quality index will worsen in the coming days. Currently, the air quality in Delhi falls under ''very poor'' category.Delhi fog was among the top trends on Twitter yesterday with hundreds of passengers stranded.