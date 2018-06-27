62-Year-old Man Killed With Brick In UP, Accused's House Set On Fire

Dabloo was repeatedly hit with a brick. He died at a hospital in Aligarh.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2018 08:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
62-Year-old Man Killed With Brick In UP, Accused's House Set On Fire

The accused has been arrested, said police (Representational)

Bulandshahr: 

A 62-year-old bus driver was bludgeoned to death by a man here following which locals set the house of the accused on fire, police said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Debai area.

The deceased has been identified as Dabloo and the accused as Anees, Circle Officer (CO) Jitendra Singh said.

Dabloo was repeatedly hit with a brick. He died at a hospital in Aligarh, the officer said.

The assailant has been arrested, the CO said.

Police personnel has been deployed in the area to thwart any untoward incident, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPBulandshahr

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................