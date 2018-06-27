62-Year-old Man Killed With Brick In UP, Accused's House Set On Fire

The accused has been arrested, said police (Representational)

A 62-year-old bus driver was bludgeoned to death by a man here following which locals set the house of the accused on fire, police said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Debai area.

The deceased has been identified as Dabloo and the accused as Anees, Circle Officer (CO) Jitendra Singh said.

Dabloo was repeatedly hit with a brick. He died at a hospital in Aligarh, the officer said.

The assailant has been arrested, the CO said.

Police personnel has been deployed in the area to thwart any untoward incident, he said.