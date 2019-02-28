60-Year-Old Woman Killed In Manipur After Being Hit By Army Truck

A large number of locals blocked the road in protest against the incident (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman died on the spot and another elderly woman sustained injuries Thursday when an Army truck hit them in Imphal East district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khurkhul area of the district, about 20 kms away from the state capital, when the two women were taking an early morning stroll near the Army headquarters at Leimakhong, a senior police officer said.

Army personnel took the injured to Leimakhong Army hospital and she is said to be "out of danger", the police officer said.

A large number of locals blocked the road in protest against the incident. Army and police officials held talks with them before the blockade was lifted, the officer said.