Dreamliner Crash: Manipur Unites To Receive Remains Of 2 Flight Attendants At Imphal Airport

"If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. COCOMI is ready to extend any coordination or assistance required during this process," the Meitei civil society organisation said

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (left) and Lamnunthem Singson, the two flight attendants
  • The remains of two Air India crew members will be returned to Imphal after DNA identification.
  • DNA identification of Lamnunthem Singson and Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma may take about 72 hours.
  • Manipur has united in mourning the loss, holding vigils and offering support.
Imphal:

The bodies of Air India crew members 26-year-old Lamnunthem Singson and 20-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, who were killed in the plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, would be brought back to Imphal after DNA identification and completion of other formalities, a leading civil society organisation (CSO) said on Monday.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the top body of the Meitei community, said that according to information given by Singson and Sharma's families, the remains of the two victims are currently undergoing DNA identification.

"The DNA-based identification is expected to take approximately 72 hours. Once the process is complete, the remains will be brought back to their home state of Manipur," COCOMI information wing convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said.

Sharma belonged to the Meitei community and lived in Manipur's Thoubal district. Singson was a resident of Kangpokpi district, and was from the Thadou tribe.

The COCOMI appealed for cooperation in receiving the remains of the two daughters of Manipur. The CSO said the entire state of Manipur has united in mourning their untimely loss.

"Since the tragic news broke, people across the state, especially the youth, have paid tributes through candlelight vigils, prayers, and messages of solidarity, offering comfort and strength to the bereaved families.

"In this regard, COCOMI appeals to all sections of society, including CSOs, local clubs, youth bodies, and the general public, to extend full cooperation and support in receiving the mortal remains at Imphal Airport and ensuring their dignified return to their respective families for final rites.

"The CSOs also urge the state government and concerned administrative authorities to make all necessary logistical arrangements for the smooth transfer of the bodies to their homes.

"If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. COCOMI is ready to extend any coordination or assistance required during this process," Jayenta said in a statement.

The COCOMI said that as a community, "let us honour their return and pray for their souls to rest in eternal peace. May the land of Manipur welcome back her daughters with love and pride. And if life grants them another chance, may they return to us once again as the shining daughters of our soil."

Family members of both Singson and Sharma went to Ahmedabad to complete the formalities.

