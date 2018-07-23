60-Year-Old Man Beaten Up In Jammu, Police Warn Against Spread Of Rumours

Abdul Hamid Sheikh had bought a buffalo and he was walking it home when he was attacked.

A 60-year-old man was attacked by a group of men in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday afternoon. Abdul Hamid Sheikh had bought a buffalo and he was walking it home when he was attacked. The attackers also took away Rs 70,000 from the elderly man, police said.

The police added that the incident took place in Inhar Ramsoo when Mr Sheikh had a tiff with Parbhat Singh, who lives in the same area. He started harassing Mr Sheikh and later he was joined by members of his family in thrashing the elderly man.

Three persons of the family have been arrested.

"Abdul Hamid Sheikh got minor injuries. He was discharged from the local hospital and has since returned home. It's not a case of cow vigilantism as being claimed," the police tweet said.

The Jammu and Kashmir's official handle on Twitter also advised people "not to pay heed to any mischievous propaganda".