6-Year-Old Protester Taken Away By Cops In Bihar's 'Gen Alpha' Moment

A six-year-old 'Gen Alpha' boy has stolen the limelight at the recent protests in Bihar. Videos showing the police taking him away had sparked speculations that he had been detained, but authorities denied the claims and stated that he had been handed over to his parents.

The boy grabbed the spotlight with his bold comments backing job aspirants at the protest linked to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams in Patna.

Seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans with a 'tilak' on his forehead, he obliged journalists jostling for a juicy 'bite'. "Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should resign. Action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi-charge," he told reporters. The videos of him have since gone viral.

Police personnel soon took him away from the protesters, visuals showed, with many speculating on social media that he had been detained for participating in the protest.

The police, however, dismissed such rumours. Officials said that the boy was initially kept at a police station in view of his safety and then handed over to his mother, reported news agency PTI.

The police also reportedly told his daily wager father and mother who works as a house help, to be "more careful with him". They told him that children must not be allowed to roam around when there is trouble around, the report said.

The boy's parents and others who know him said his curiosity about the world had driven him to join the protest and that it may subside after he grows older.

The boy, however, told reporters that he was only "exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future ."

The protest by job aspirants turned tense on Tuesday after the students clashed with the cops during their march to the chief minister's residence. They breached barricades and threw stones at the security personnel, after which the police used water cannons and allegedly lathi-charged them. Several were detained. Some protesters and cops were injured in the clash.