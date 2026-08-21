Bihar Police Issues Advisory On Rifle Use After AK-47 Fired At Students

Facing severe criticism from the Opposition and a section of civil society for using AK-47s during student protests in Siwan in July, the Bihar Police has framed new rules for the use of assault rifles.

The police have issued an advisory stating that weapons like AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) will not be used routinely for crowd control during protests. Instead, they will only be deployed in extremely critical situations.

A police constable was seen allegedly firing an AK-47 in a viral video during the protest against question paper leaks in July.

The Bihar police headquarters has clarified that heavy weapons should be used as a last resort. Elaborating on the proportionality of police response, it said the personnel should use other means to control the crowd, and such weapons should only be used when lives are in danger.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav led a protest march in Patna over the incident and was detained.

Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition would continue its agitation until justice was delivered to the students.

Also read: Top Cop In Bihar's Siwan Removed After AK-47 Used During July Student Protests

"We will continue our fight until justice is delivered to the students... We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of jail...We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, and ensure transparency in examinations," he said.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Cop Using AK-47, Water Cannons Used

Facing intense criticism, the BJP-led Bihar government removed Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha from his post.

The state government has told the Supreme Court that the constable fired four rounds from the assault rifle because agitated protestors surrounded him. He said the shots were fired into the air and no one was injured in the firing.

The state also told the Supreme Court that the police exercised restraint during the protests and did not use disproportionate force against demonstrators.

The incident took place during the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak. He eventually resigned, and the agitation was called off.