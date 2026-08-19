Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Cop Using AK-47, Water Cannons Used

- Tejashwi Yadav detained while leading RJD Raj Bhavan March in Patna today
- Protest demanded answers on police firing of AK-47 bullets in Siwan student protest
- RJD MPs, MLAs, and leaders participated; water cannons used by police during march
Political tensions escalated in Bihar on Wednesday as Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was detained by police during the RJD's Raj Bhavan March in Patna. The protest was organised to demand answers from the state government over the alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan district last month, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and intensified criticism of the government's handling of student-related issues.
The march, which saw the participation of RJD MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders, began with party workers gathering at JP Golambar before proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.
Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained by the police during the march pic.twitter.com/Let1rdhnHU— IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026
A large number of RJD supporters climbed onto the roof of the police vehicle in which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained.
Patna, Bihar: A large number of RJD supporters climbed onto the roof of the police vehicle in which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained. pic.twitter.com/7ZFggKxrhb— IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026
During the march, one of the protesters was seen carrying a dummy AK-47.
Tejashwi Yadav Vows To Continue Fight
Speaking during the protest, Tejashwi Yadav said the opposition would continue its agitation until justice was delivered to the students.
"We will continue our fight until justice is delivered to the students... We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of the jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations," he said.
#WATCH | Bihar | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of the jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, transparency in examinations..." https://t.co/IVXiCa49M6 pic.twitter.com/vTIIgnxnIM— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
Police also used water cannons during the march. Reacting to the action, Tejashwi alleged that it was being carried out on the orders of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
#WATCH | Bihar | Police use water cannon to disperse the crowd carrying out foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna https://t.co/Pi8WXbP5HT pic.twitter.com/9cCfu3wBzH— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
"...All this is happening on the orders of Samrat Choudhary. This (water cannon) is not going to make any difference. The public has awakened and is on the streets. Now the government will have to bow down. Such tactics won't work," he said.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar. On the use of water cannon, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...All this is happening on the orders of Samrat Choudhary. This (water cannon) is not going to make any difference. The public has awakened and is on the streets. Now the government will have to… pic.twitter.com/9yNWwmtjIc— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
Misa Bharti Joins March
RJD MP Misa Bharti also joined the foot march led by Tejashwi Yadav and raised issues related to paper leaks, unemployment and challenges faced by students and youth in Bihar.
Questioning the state's response to the Siwan incident, Bharti claimed that the Bihar government had acknowledged before the Supreme Court that an AK-47 was used during the protest.
#WATCH | Patna | RJD MP Misa Bharti joins Tejashwi Yadav-led foot march towards Lok Bhavan, raising issues of paper leaks, unemployment and problems faced by students and youth in Bihar— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
She says, "We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the… pic.twitter.com/8CLyBvtR1r
"We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the AK-47 was used (against students). The Bihar govt should have been asked by the court who permitted the use of AK-47 in a protest. If the DM gave permission, he should be suspended. This Bihar govt is killing the future of students of Bihar," she said.
Notably, a police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan on July 25 against an NEET exam paper leak went viral on social media. Police officers had said no one was injured in the firing, and an inquiry has been initiated as there were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration.
Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha, who participated in the foot march, said students and youth across the country, particularly in Bihar, were angry over recurring paper leaks and unemployment.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Jha said, "Students and youth across the country, especially in Bihar, are angry. Paper leaks have become a pattern. Young people can no longer bear the burden of unemployment. They do not want rhetoric; they want solutions."
RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the party was marching with students and youth to submit a memorandum to the Governor highlighting their concerns, including the issue of paper leaks.
"It is our right, and when the government does not listen, the Governor is the constitutional custodian of the state. Under the senior leadership, we are going with the youth and students of Bihar. We will submit a memorandum to the Governor regarding students' problems, including the paper leak issue," Mehta said.
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