6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri: Police

The girl's body was found behind the village's government school on Saturday morning.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Badora village under Karera police station limits on Friday night.

Police station in-charge Satish Chouhan said the girl's mother had taken her to a temple where a religious programme was underway. The girl got separated and her mother thought she must have returned home.

But when she was found to be missing, a police complaint was filed.

Her body was found behind the village's government school on Saturday morning with a piece of cloth stuffed into her mouth.

A case of rape and relevant offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered and probe is on, the official said.

District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

