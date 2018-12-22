6 CRPF Men, 1 Cop Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K's Anantnag

Security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when terrorists threw a grenade.

December 22, 2018
The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

Six security men were injured on Saturday in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

According to the police, security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when terrorists hiding in a crowd of people threw a grenade injuring six security men.

"The injured include six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a local policeman.

"The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. After first aid, the injured security personnel were discharged from the hospital," said a police official.
 

