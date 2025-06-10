6 Of Family Stuck In Lift Late At Night Rescued After 45 Minutes In UP

Six members of a family, who had returned late at night from Vrindavan, were rescued after 45 minutes from a lift in their apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was reported from the Senior Citizen Society in Greater Noida West.

The family, which returned around 3:30 am on Sunday, entered the lift to get to their second-floor home when it got stuck due to overloading, trapping all six members.

The alarm button was non-functioning, said the family, which waited for help to arrive. At last, they dialled the cops.

Soon, the cops arrived on the scene.

"Chasma nikal lo, chasma (Take out the glasses)," said a woman as a man tried to get out with a policeman holding on to the half-open doors, pushing them to the limit.

"Pehle pair bahar nikalo (Get the leg out first)," another person said.

The trapped man tried many angles and ways to get out of the lift.

At last he did, with the woman pulling on his arm to get him through.

"We waited for more than 45 minutes. We dialled 112. Nobody could hear us," said the man after the rescue. He also thanked the police for the effort.

All other family members too managed to get out safely.

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)