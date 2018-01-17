6 Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Falls Into Ditch In West Bengal

The bus driver tried to save a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the bus.
Kharagpur:
At least six people were killed and 25 others injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch at Satki in West Midnapore district of West Bengal today, police said.
The accident happened at around 3:15 PM as the bus was travelling from Mohanpur to Sabang.
West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said the accident took place when the driver tried to save a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the bus.
"Six persons have died in the accident. And as per our information at least 25 others are treated at a nearby hospital," Mr Rajoria said.
Incidentally, this week India is celebrating Road safety week from January 11 to January 17.